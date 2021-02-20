Balentine LLC Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after buying an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after buying an additional 584,028 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,556.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 512,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after buying an additional 481,962 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 542.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after buying an additional 379,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

MetLife stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

