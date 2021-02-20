Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON BGO opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.65 million and a PE ratio of 62.86. Bango plc has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 235 ($3.07). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 193.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.60.

In related news, insider Carolyn Rand sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £17,900 ($23,386.46).

Bango plc (BGO.L) Company Profile

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. It operates through two segments, End User Activity and Data Activity. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables developers to direct their marketing towards selected customer audiences; and Bango Resale, a solution that enables merchants to acquire, retain, and monetize new customers through global resale partnerships.

