Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Raised by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 147,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,700,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after acquiring an additional 297,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 54,514,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,767,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

