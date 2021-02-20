Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$106.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$103.50 to C$106.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$93.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$106.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$97.85.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$101.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$88.42. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$102.38.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6699994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

