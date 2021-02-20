BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BankUnited from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised BankUnited from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,704,789.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,053.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BankUnited by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.