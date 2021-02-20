Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PALL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,730,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000.

PALL opened at $222.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.94 and a 200-day moving average of $217.33. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $137.51 and a 52 week high of $273.16.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

