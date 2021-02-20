Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $57.28 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -260.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.