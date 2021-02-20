Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,176 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 334,645 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4,464.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after purchasing an additional 259,194 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 95.7% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 492,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,820,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

