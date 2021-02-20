Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 14,882 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 3,307.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 80.7% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,135,000 after acquiring an additional 816,826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SSR Mining by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSRM opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.59.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

