Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,328 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 196.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,747,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after buying an additional 1,821,007 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

