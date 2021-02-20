Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,000 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.78 and its 200 day moving average is $120.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $178.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

