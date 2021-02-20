Barclays PLC (BARC.L)’s (BARC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 227 ($2.97) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 169.77 ($2.22).

Get Barclays PLC (BARC.L) alerts:

LON BARC opened at GBX 153.64 ($2.01) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184 ($2.40).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.