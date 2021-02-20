Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

REPYY stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

