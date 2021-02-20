Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.65-1.90 EPS.

NYSE:B traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.