BASIC (BASIC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.90 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, BASIC has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $27.63 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.09 or 0.00455325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00069097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00077932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00063321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00076773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.26 or 0.00391113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025863 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance.

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.