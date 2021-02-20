Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 11,370 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $92,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.97. 4,921,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.