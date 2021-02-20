Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.94 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 336,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.80. 4,530,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,324. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

