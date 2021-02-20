Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,718,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,663,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.29 and a 200 day moving average of $269.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

