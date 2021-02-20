Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,278,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778,983. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40.

