Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 1.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $29,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $51,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $14.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,165.45. 153,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,204.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,084.47. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

