Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.14.

BEAM stock opened at $106.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $126.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

