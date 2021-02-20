Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 39,654 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 193.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,654 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.2% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 369,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,738 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $226.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.97 and its 200 day moving average is $235.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

