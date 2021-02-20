Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,230 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, CEO Michael A. Ewald purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares in the company, valued at $876,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 18,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. 154,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,668. The company has a market capitalization of $889.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.