Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 287.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after buying an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,939,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,716,000 after buying an additional 6,657,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,435,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,629,000 after buying an additional 5,321,069 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.10. 9,660,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

