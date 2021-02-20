Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,681 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 163,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $90.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.48. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88.

