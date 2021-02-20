Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.