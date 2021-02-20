Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

