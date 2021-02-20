Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.49. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

