Bell Financial Group Limited (BFG) to Distribute Final Dividend of $0.07 on March 17th

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Bell Financial Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Bell Financial Group alerts:

About Bell Financial Group

Bell Financial Group Limited provides stock broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.