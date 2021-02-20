Berenberg Bank Upgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to “Buy”

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $253.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VRNS. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.05.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $209.69 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $246,373.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

