Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.68

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $102.68 and traded as high as $119.27. Biglari shares last traded at $113.10, with a volume of 10,553 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.68.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 3,041 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.78 per share, with a total value of $336,881.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,992. Corporate insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Biglari by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

