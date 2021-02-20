Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GBF has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.63 ($33.68).

GBF opened at €30.20 ($35.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €28.88 and a 200-day moving average of €21.68. Bilfinger SE has a 52-week low of €12.64 ($14.87) and a 52-week high of €34.88 ($41.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

