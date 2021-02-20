BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De Sells 4,424 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $183,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,921.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,509 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $183,786.84.

BLFS opened at $40.92 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

