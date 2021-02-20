BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. BioLineRx has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.23.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

