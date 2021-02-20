Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,475.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $1,475.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 57.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.00299669 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00127800 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047148 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.