Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BKH. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Black Hills stock opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.02%.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Black Hills by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Hills (BKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.