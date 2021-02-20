Blackhill Capital Inc. Takes $254,000 Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Blackhill Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRON. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $19,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $45,603,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Kronos Bio stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.31. 37,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by ($1.62). Analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

