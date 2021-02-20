BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,142 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackLine by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in BlackLine by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BlackLine by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

BL opened at $132.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -191.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.87. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

