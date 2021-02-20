BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

BL opened at $132.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.87. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.