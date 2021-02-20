BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 21.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 54.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $47.19 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

