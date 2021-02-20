BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK opened at $710.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $730.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $653.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

