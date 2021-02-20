BlackRock Inc. Purchases 82,911 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of LHC Group worth $1,008,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2,304.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,764,000 after purchasing an additional 77,069 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $14,915,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in LHC Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 62,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Truist upped their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $205.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.63. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $236.81.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

