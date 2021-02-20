BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,203,550 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,179,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203,550 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.67% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,058,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $55.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.