BlackRock Inc. Sells 128,058 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,404,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,058 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of The J. M. Smucker worth $1,087,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $113.76 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

