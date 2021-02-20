Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BXMT. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of BXMT opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,950,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,699,000 after acquiring an additional 120,481 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,280,000 after acquiring an additional 848,202 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 729,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,094,000 after buying an additional 73,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

