BLAST Price Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. BLAST has a market cap of $53,585.76 and approximately $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006953 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007791 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,593,056 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

