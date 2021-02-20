Blockchain Certified Data Token Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $17,596.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 67.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00063653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.97 or 0.00842730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00041152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00059068 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.46 or 0.05064540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019051 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

