Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 107694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 632,506 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 560,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,732 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

