Bloomin’ Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,642 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average daily volume of 2,956 call options.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $8,131,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $6,036,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,860,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BLMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $25.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.