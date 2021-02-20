Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Market Capitalization Tops $113.25 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $113.25 million and $153,532.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be purchased for $2.98 or 0.00005245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.53 or 0.00493723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00084294 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00070245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00077505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.05 or 0.00406645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00025372 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

